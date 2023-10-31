Arrest made in sexual battery of woman who was taking out the trash

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of a violent sexual assault on a woman in Miami.

Police said it happened Monday in the area of the 7600 block of North Miami Avenue.

The victim tells police that at around 5:30 a.m. she was taking out the trash when Mike Kevin Jacques, 24, approached her from behind, grabbed her by the hair and "forcefully dragged her away from her residence, and into a parking lot where he proceeded to remove her clothing and sexually assaulted her."

The victim told police she fought Jacques until she broke free and ran for help.

She eventually flagged down an off-duty Miami Police Officer at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and 77th Street.

Through investigative means and after reviewing area surveillance video, police conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody where the victim was able to positively identify her attacker.

Jacques faces charges including, sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary and battery.

Police fear they may be additional victims and encourage anyone to come forward and report the crime.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized by the suspect is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.