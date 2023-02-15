Man accused of video voyeurism at Medley business after camera found in bathroom

MIAMI - A man is accused of placing a surveillance camera inside a woman's bathroom at a business in Medley.

On Tuesday, police were called to the business at 11555 NW 124th Street about the discovery of the camera.

Camera found in women's bathroom at Medley business. Medley Police

On surveillance video, 39-year-old Ronny Barbera Quintero, an employee, was seen setting up the small camera underneath the sink and facing the toilet. Video surveillance also showed Barbera Quintero entering the bathroom in question.

Medley police said after learning that the camera had been found, Barbera Quintero left the business in a hurry.

Barberas Quintero was found driving on US 27 toward the southbound Turnpike entrance ramp. Officers stopped Barbera's Quintero vehicle and took him into custody.

During an interview with investigators, Barbera Quintero reportedly admitted to entering the women's bathroom and placing the camera facing toward the toilet the day before. According to police, he said placed the camera in order to capture a couple who was rumored to be having relationships in the bathroom.

There were four victims that were identified from the video footage. Barbera Quintero has been charged with four counts of video voyeurism.