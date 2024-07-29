Watch CBS News
Man accused of throwing dog at police officer

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man accused of throwing a dog at a police officer is facing animal cruelty charges.

Police say officers were speaking with Mordechai Oaknin at an Aventura dog park about an incident they told him was a civil matter.

They say Oaknin got upset and threw his dog at one of the officers, hitting the officer in the chest.

The pooch fell to the ground and police arrested Oaknin.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services took custody of his dog.

They say the dog suffered an injury to its front paw. 

