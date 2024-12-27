Man accused of pointing laser at planes near Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A Miami man is facing charges of misusing a laser device after authorities said he pointed a green laser at two passenger airplanes on Christmas night.

Francisco Teixeira, 45, was arrested on Christmas Day. Miami-Dade Corrections

Francisco Teixeira, 45, was arrested on Christmas Day, at the La Quinta Hotel located in the 7400 block of NW 36th Street in Miami.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched shortly after 8:30 p.m. to investigate a complaint.

Upon arrival, an American Airlines pilot, who witnessed the incident, told officers he had observed a green laser being directed at his plane and other aircraft.

The pilot reportedly tracked the laser beam back to its source, identifying the location as the La Quinta Hotel.

That is where officers found Teixeira, who was then arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified, as incidents involving laser devices and aircraft are a federal offense.

No injuries or damages were reported, but authorities emphasize the potential dangers of targeting aircraft with laser beams, which can impair pilots and jeopardize flight safety.

Teixeira's court appearance has not yet been scheduled.