Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of exposing himself to 13-year-old girl walking to school in Lauderhill

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges Wednesday after police said he exposed himself to a girl walking to school in Lauderhill.

Police said it happened Friday at around 2:30 p.m., as the 13-year-old girl was walking near Lauderhill 6-12 Magnet School.

She told authorities a man who was driving, slowed down his vehicle with the passenger window down and while touching himself said, "It's big, isn't it."

Through investigative means, police said they were able to get a match of the vehicle through a license plate reader and identify the driver as thirty-year-old Travis Anthony Davis.

Davis is facing charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and exposure of sexual organs to a minor.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.