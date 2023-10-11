Man accused of exposing himself to 13-year-old girl walking to school in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges Wednesday after police said he exposed himself to a girl walking to school in Lauderhill.

Police said it happened Friday at around 2:30 p.m., as the 13-year-old girl was walking near Lauderhill 6-12 Magnet School.

She told authorities a man who was driving, slowed down his vehicle with the passenger window down and while touching himself said, "It's big, isn't it."

Through investigative means, police said they were able to get a match of the vehicle through a license plate reader and identify the driver as thirty-year-old Travis Anthony Davis.

Davis is facing charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and exposure of sexual organs to a minor.