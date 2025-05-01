Man accused of DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Miami Gardens turns himself in month after it happened

Man accused of fleeing scene of deadly Miami Gardens DUI crash now under house arrest

A South Florida man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash is now under house arrest.

Police said Guy Donnie Norman, 35, was driving under the influence when he struck and killed 20-year-old Giovanny Labissiere while on his bicycle in Miami Gardens in March. However, investigators said Norman turned himself in nearly a month later.

On Thursday, police revealed why he wasn't arrested the day of the accident.

A court appearance reveals he was driving double the speed limit

Norman appeared in bond court with his attorney present, where the details surrounding the accident were revealed.

"Sir, you were arrested for leaving the scene of a crash causing a death," said Judge Mindy Glazer.

Norman's attorney claimed his client had a green light when he hit Labissiere as he was trying to cross Northwest 7th Avenue when he was struck by Norman, who was traveling east on 183rd Street.

"He was traveling 91 miles per hour, one second prior to impact and 85 miles per hour at the point of impact," she continued.

Norman's attorney tried to comment: "I know this is not the time for it, judge, but –"

Glazer then cuts him off: "It's a 40-mile-per-hour zone."

But, investigators said Norman was driving intoxicated, did not have a valid driver's license and had multiple unpaid citations.

Seeking answers and justice

On Thursday at the Miami Gardens Police Department, Labissiere's family asked for justice.

"It breaks our family that our brother was robbed by a drunk driver," said Labissiere's sister Diandra Jean.

According to police, Labissiere was hit around 11 p.m. on March 30. Jean said he was allegedly coming home from a store that was about five minutes away at the time of the accident.

Miami Police Ofc. Emmanuel Jeanty said a good Samaritan followed Norman to Northwest 6th Avenue, where he abandoned his vehicle and ran away. Miami Gardens Police said an officer showed up, and Norman allegedly walked back to the area of the crash and looked intoxicated.

Norman's blood was drawn, and police said that although he was not over the legal limit, his tests revealed he had consumed marijuana at the time.

CBS News Miami asked police why Norman wasn't arrested right then and there.

"He was detained," said Miami Gardens Police Capt. Dianne Hendrick.

But Norman was released because there was allegedly no evidence that he was behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle.

"Insufficient [evidence], correct," Hendrick said.

According to police, surveillance video from a business in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue showed a man getting out the abandoned car. However, Norman didn't turn himself over to the authorities until Monday.

Since his charge was a first-degree felony, Norman was not granted bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitor while under house arrest.