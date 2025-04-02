Man accused in 2013 North Miami murder will not testify in his own defense

A man on trial for the 2013 murder at a North Miami Motel 7 will not take the stand in his own defense.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Anthawn Ragan in the shooting death of Luis Miguel Perez. They contend Perez's murder was part of a month-long crime spree by Ragan. Testimony from three separate November 2013 crimes are being used in the trial.

Evidence ties Ragan to multiple shootings

On Tuesday, a firearms expert testified that shell casings found at multiple crime scenes matched the same 9-millimeter firearm used.

One of the key incidents discussed was the Hong Kong Nails shooting, where Ragan is accused of fatally shooting 10-year-old Aaron Vu and wounding his father, Hai Vu.

Surveillance footage from the attack showed Ragan and another suspect entering the nail salon with guns drawn, threatening customers and employees.

Authorities said the two stole $300 before Ragan allegedly opened fire, killing the young boy and injuring his father.

Hai Vu briefly took the stand Tuesday, providing testimony about the night his son was killed.

Prosecutors also called Kevin Burke, who was shot during a 2013 robbery, to testify against Ragan.

Burke told jurors he was riding his bike home when a car pulled up, and the occupants demanded money. When he refused and tried to flee, he was shot in the arm. He identified Ragan as the shooter.

Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler-Mendez also allowed evidence from Ragan's other alleged crimes to be introduced, saying it could help establish his identity in Perez's murder.

Judge denies defense motion to dismiss

The defense filed a motion asking for a mistrial, saying the evidence went beyond the statute of limitations.

Wednesday morning, before the jury was allowed to enter the courtroom, Tinker-Mendez denied that motion.

Tinker-Mendez also denied a defense motion to dismiss a juror who gasped while watching evidence from the nail shop shooting. She called it a human reaction.

"I don't find at all that it rises to the level of something completely inappropriate or to such an extent that it prejudices Mr. Ragan," she said.

The case is expected to go to the jury on Wednesday afternoon.

A separate trial for the murder of Aaron Vu and the attempted murder of Hai Vu has not yet been scheduled.