Man, 18, shot and killed in Lauderhill, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — An investigation is underway after a young man was shot and killed in Lauderhill early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Lauderhill Police was called out to the area of 2401 NW 41st Ave. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

He was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died, Lauderhill Police said. They have not identified the young man.

Investigators were called out to the scene, where at this time there are no known suspects or any motives in the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are also under investigation.