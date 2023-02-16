Watch CBS News
Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Kansas

By CBS Miami Team

/ CNN

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kansas -- A cat missing from Miami, FL, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, over 1,400 miles away from the lost feline's home.

The orange tabby cat had been missing for two years. After the cat was found in Prairie Village, animal control scanned her microchip and contacted the Miami owner. They are working on reuniting the cat with her owner.

It's unclear how the animal came to be in our area.

The Prairie Village Police tweeted:

This orange tabby cat was found by one of our residents. The microchip came back to an owner in Miami, Florida! Our animal control officer contacted the owner in Miami and is working on getting them reunited after two years of being separated! Still figuring out she got here

