Miami Heat lose against the L.A. Lakers, as the Lakers celebrate their season-best winning streak of 8 games

Luka Doncic scored 60 points, LeBron James had a triple-double on a night where he tied the NBA record for games played, and the Los Angeles Lakers pushed their season-best winning streak to eight games with a 134-126 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

It tied the second-most points Doncic ever scored in a game, behind a 73-point night against Atlanta in 2024 and matching a 60-point night against New York in 2022. Doncic also broke the record for a Heat opponent, topping the 58-point effort from James Harden for Houston on Feb. 28, 2019.

Doncic — the NBA's scoring leader — has now scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive games, reached 50 for the second time in his last five games and did so on the second night of a back to back. James finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, and Austin Reaves scored 18 for the Lakers.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points for Miami, which has dropped three straight. Tyler Herro scored 21 points and Norman Powell had 20 for Miami, which led by as many as 15 in the early going.

James didn't miss a shot until early in the fourth quarter, meaning he connected on 21 of 22 in a span of just over seven quarters. He made his last shot attempt in Monday's win at Houston, then went 13 for 14 in Wednesday's win over the Rockets, followed by a 7-for-7 start against the Heat.

But Doncic was the story, getting 39 of his 60 after halftime. He finished 18 of 30 from the field, 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 15 of 19 from the foul line.

The Heat were without Jaime Jaquez Jr. (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (toe).

Lakers: Visit Orlando on Saturday.

Heat: Visit Houston on Saturday.