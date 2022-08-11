Look Up! August supermoon peaks Thursday night

MIAMI - Look up Thursday night and check out the last supermoon of the year.

August's supermoon will reach peak illumination at 9:36 p.m.

The rising moon will appear above the east-southeastern horizon. A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon is within 90% of the perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

The supermoon will appear full, bigger, and brighter the next few nights.

August's full supermoon is called the Sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.

This supermoon's light will interfere with the Perseid meteor show expected to peak on Friday and Saturday.