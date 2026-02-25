Miami residents and city officials concerned on what the Florida legislature on eliminating property taxes will mean

Bills that would eliminate property taxes in Florida are moving through the state legislature, raising concerns among local governments about how they would operate without the revenue those taxes generate.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Vicki Lopez said essential services would remain the top priority, but added that the debate could push governments to reevaluate their responsibilities.

"Government has to probably sit down and ask itself, what is its role?" Lopez said. "What are we supposed to be providing for the citizens?"

As lawmakers consider major changes to the tax system, some Miami residents are also taking a closer look at the money they pay into the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), a special taxing district funded by downtown property owners.

Residents in the Downtown Neighbors Alliance have questioned the purpose of the additional tax for years.

"Property taxes pay for the things we need like police and firefighters," said alliance member Kristen Browde. "The DDA pays for nothing we need."

The DDA funds safety projects, beautification efforts, and business support programs.

What the DDA says about residents' questions and concerns on the changes in property tax laws

In response to questions about how it might adapt to potential changes in property tax laws, the DDA sent the following statement:

"The Miami Downtown Development Authority meets the unique needs of our district while advancing economic development. We deliver enhanced services beyond what the City of Miami provides, including dedicated cleaning and beautification, public safety support, homelessness outreach, business incentives, and arts and culture grants. As a key economic driver for the city, the district requires focused investment, and we continue to adapt based on community feedback.

We're closely monitoring potential property tax reform and are planning accordingly, including discussing any major budget impacts at our March Board retreat to ensure we remain responsive to the district's needs." - Christina Crespi, CEO & Executive Director of the Miami DDA.

Browde said businesses benefit from the authority's work but argued they should fund their own improvement district.

"We want them to thrive," she said. "But why are we paying for that?"

Lopez, who lives within the authority's boundaries and serves on its board as a part of her role within the county, agreed the DDA may need updates. Part of the reason for its current structure, she said, is history.

"When this DDA was created some 50‑some years ago, things were very different in Miami," she said.

Statewide tax reforms could significantly affect the agency's funding.

"If property tax reform does get on the ballot and does pass, that will significantly reduce the amount of money the DDA has anyway," she said. "So I think it's a good time to have a discussion about how much money we should be collecting and where we should be spending it."

The DDA is scheduled to meet in March, when members could discuss property taxes and the future of the authority.