Little Havana business owners call for e-scooter safety rules after crash leaving 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Local business managers in Little Havana are calling for action following a fatal electric scooter crash over the weekend.

Miami Police said an unidentified man and woman were riding an e-scooter when it crashed at 2:44 a.m. Sunday at S.W. 1st Street and 22nd Avenue, near a Publix supermarket and a row of businesses.

Authorities found both riders unconscious next to the e-scooter. They were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where one rider died, and the other remains in critical condition.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, where a red SUV was seen with damage to its driver-side windshield. Police have released limited information and stated it is not yet clear how the crash occurred.

Steve Orellana, who has operated Zona Barber Shop for three years, called the crash tragic.

"A life is taken, and somebody is critical, and somebody is going through this right now. It is sad," Orellana said. "We see scooters everywhere in Miami, and we don't see requirements for scooters. As a driver, these scooters just pass through, and I don't believe they have to have lights, and riders have to wear vests or anything. This is something that could have been avoided. They need those things for their protection. I would like to see how this happened and how we can make it safer for scooters in the future."

Carmen Rodriguez, manager of Transportes Zuleta, also emphasized the need for safety and clear rules.

"This is tragic, of course. I think it is a wake-up call," Rodriguez said. "Everyone needs to be more aware, people on scooters and in cars, and they need to know the rules and regulations. The volume of people on scooters has gone up a lot in this neighborhood. Something needs to be done, especially for people using them on sidewalks, because there are dangers for pedestrians."

The crash comes after City Commissioners voted last Thursday to ban e-bikes and motorized scooters from sidewalks and impose a maximum speed limit of 20 mph on city streets.

The proposals require a second and final reading before taking effect, which is scheduled for Oct. 8.