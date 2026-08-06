Broward homeowner fatally shoots dog after it escaped yard, attacked pet, police say

A South Florida homeowner said they were forced to shoot and kill one of two dogs that started to attack their smaller dog on Thursday morning, according to police.

According to Lighthouse Point police, two dogs got loose after escaping a fenced-in yard and began to roam through the neighborhood.

While in the area, police said they encountered a much smaller dog on the front porch of a home in the 2600 block of Northeast 52nd Street.

During that encounter, police said one of the loose dogs attacked the smaller dog, a spaniel named Brody. The owner of the smaller dog, as well as neighbors, tried to separate the animals but were unsuccessful.

A family friend identified as Joe described the attack as "vicious," stating that the dog "grabbed onto the puppy... and shook it." He said the owner was forced to shoot the dog after other efforts to stop the attack failed.

In an attempt to stop the dog attack, the owner grabbed a gun and shot the attacking dog.

That dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the attack, the second dog fled the area and then later came upon another resident nearby. During that encounter, police said it bit the resident in the leg and then fled.

The dog later went back to its home, and it was secured by the homeowner.

The injured resident was evaluated and treated at the scene by Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue and then elected to seek additional medical treatment independently.

The smaller dog sustained serious injuries and was taken by its owner to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080.