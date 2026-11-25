Multiple patients were hospitalized after reports of possible food poisoning at a Leon Medical Center location in Doral on Wednesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

MDFR confirmed there were 18 patients in total, and 15 were taken to local hospitals after a medical call reported food poisoning. This occurred at the Leon Medical Center location at 8600 NW 41st Street.

Due to the number of patients, MDFR said the call was upgraded to a Level Three Mass Casualty Incident.

No additional information has been released, including the patients' conditions and the cause of so many people getting sick.

Leon Medical Center issued a statement that said:

"Leon Medical Center contracted an external caterer to provide a Thanksgiving luncheon for its staff at its Doral Headquarters.

Some of the staff began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment.

We continue to work with the caterers to determine, if possible, the cause and continue to provide support to our staff and their families.

No patients are affected by this incident, which was limited to the Company's headquarters facility.

Please note that this did not occur at any of the Leon Medical Centers healthcare facilities."