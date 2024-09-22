Legendary Miami Dolphins running back Mercury Morris, dies at 77

MIAMI – Eugene "Mercury" Morris, who played in the 1972 Miami Dolphins squad as part of a star-studded backfield has died, the team said Sunday.

Morris, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 77.

In a statement, his family said his "talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport," said the Associated Press.

Morris was the starting halfback and one of three runners that Dolphins coach Don Shula used to cement back-to-back titles in 1972 and 1973.

Morris led the Dolphins in rushing touchdowns in both of those seasons, finishing with an NFL-best 12 in 1972 and 22 in 1973.

He played for the Dolphins from 1969 through 1975.

"Consistently providing speed, elusiveness and reliable production," said the Miami Herald, "for one of the league's best teams and most feared running games."

"Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins' historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion," his family said in a statement.

"His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football's greats.

"Beyond the field, Mercury was a dedicated father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami."

The Miami Dolphins released a statement that read in part, "He loved the Dolphins, the fans and the community of South Florida and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to don the aqua and orange."

"I think Shula gave everybody a different kind of direction and purpose being coached by this guy," Morris said in 2008. "We were middle-class people and middle-class fans, and Shula was a blue-collar worker. And he had kind of a work ethic that really allowed you to see that if you work hard and you do what you're supposed to do, then things are going to turn out for you — not all the time but you adjust to that and do what's necessary to try to do as best you can."

Morris made no secret of being filled with pride about the 1972 Dolphins being the first — and still only — undefeated and untied team in NFL history, pulling off a perfect season.

Morris had some personal struggles after his football career ended, most notably being sentenced to 20 years in prison after his 1982 conviction on cocaine trafficking charges. He fought the conviction, admitting he used cocaine — in part to deal with numerous lingering injuries — but never sold the drug. His conviction was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court in 1986 and Morris became a motivational speaker urging people to avoid drugs.

"Was I bitter? Not really," Morris wrote in his book, "Against The Grain," published in 1998.

"I would not recommend three days in jail to anyone, much less three years. But I must be honest: I needed to go through what I did to develop the character I had when I became a free man."

Morris went into the Dolphins' Walk of Fame in 2013. He remains fourth on the team's all-time rushing list with 3,877 yards behind Csonka (6,737), Ricky Williams (6,436) and Ronnie Brown (4,815).

Said Dolphins all-time leading rusher Larry Csonka: "It's a very sad day for me and our Dolphin family."