Miami Heat posts and deletes LeBron James introductory press conference link to YouTube page

A major mistake has the sports world buzzing after the Miami Heat accidently indicated that they're ready to welcome LeBron James back to South Florida.

On Tuesday night the team accidently posted a link on their YouTube page to a livestream that was called "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference," with a date set for July 27.

A spokesperson with the Miami Heat told ESPN that the team's social media department was getting ready for James to possibly sign with the Heat and mistakenly posted the link to their YouTube page.

The slipup wasn't a confirmation that James is coming back to the Miami Heat, but the mistake really has the sports world talking.

Last month, LeBron James, who is wildly considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history, announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and will be playing on another team for the 2026-2027 season.

However, where he lands still has not yet been disclosed.

James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and played there until he joined the Miami Heat in 2011.

There, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the team won two titles in four years.

James returned to Cleveland for the 2014-2015 season and then joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent ahead of the 2018-2019 season.