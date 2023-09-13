Lauren Boebert says she was removed from "Beetlejuice" performance at Buell Theatre in Denver

Video shows Lauren Boebert being removed from "Beetlejuice" at Buell Theatre Video shows Lauren Boebert being removed from "Beetlejuice" at Buell Theatre 00:35

Rep. Lauren Boebert had a fun night out in Denver cut short.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says it had to remove two guests from "Beetlejuice" at the Buell Theatre for violating theater policies.

It won't say who it kicked out but Boebert says she was one of those people, tweeting "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭



Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

"Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends," she continued.

A photo released by the city of Denver shows Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of the Buell Theatre. City of Denver

In a statement issued to CBS News Colorado, the DCPA wrote the following:

"The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending any production. The house staff at the Buell have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes we do not disclose patron information."

Rep. Lauren Boebert gets into her car in Washington D.C. in June 2023. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

In a redacted incident report from the Buell Theater, at least one of the two people who were removed was "vaping" "causing a disturbance for the area with noise, singing, using their cell phone." An employee told the two that "they need to be respectful to their neighbors," the report reads.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Boebert's media team Tuesday evening but has not yet received a response.

Boebert is a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.