Broward man arrested for sexually exploiting 6 children in multiple states after Snapchat tip, police say

A Florida man is facing dozens of felony charges after investigators said he used social media to sexually exploit children across several states.

Keysean Mash, 23, was arrested by the Lauderhill Police Department following an investigation that began in April, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip generated by Snapchat about suspected child sexual abuse material uploaded through one of its user accounts.

Investigators identified that account as belonging to Mash.

Keysean Tyrique Mash Broward Sheriff's Office

Working with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, detectives executed multiple search warrants and subpoenas.

Over the course of the investigation, they identified six underage victims from multiple states who had communicated with Mash through social media platforms.

Investigators allege Mash used online messaging apps to engage minors in sexually explicit conversations, solicit explicit images and videos, send harmful material to children and possess child sexual abuse material.

The charges against Mash include 10 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of solicitation of a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, four counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition using a computer, four counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device, four counts of harmful communication to a minor and one count of computer pornography.

Lauderhill police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The department said no additional information will be released at this time to protect the privacy of the victims and preserve the integrity of the investigation.