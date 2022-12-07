Lauderhill shooting leaves young man in critical condition

LAUDERHILL – A young victim of gun violence is critical condition right now after a shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill PD said around 5:30 pm Tuesday officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 5300 block of NW 18 Court.

"Officers arrived on scene, and found a male, looks to be a juvenile male suffering from what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds," said Maj. Michael Santiago with the Lauderhill Police Department.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

"The preliminary investigation indicates there were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation. At some point one of those suspect males pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The victim goes down and the other three males scatter," said Santiago.

Police are looking for two suspects. One was wearing all black with twisties in his hair. The other suspect was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt.

Police says the suspects were headed south bound, and there could be an additional suspect in this case.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.