Broward officer accused of taking over home of man who died appears before judge

A Lauderhill police officer accused of taking over a dead man's home for years appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Brian Louis Sguros was held on a $25,000 bond as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Sguros initially went to the home to perform a wellness check five years ago, and found the homeowner dead inside.

Brian Louis Sguros Broward Sheriff's Office

Sguros was then accused of moving into the dead man's home and spending money to make renovations.

Sguros then allegedly told the Broward Medical Examiner's Office he was a friend of the man who died, but investigators said the two men didn't know each other.

"I kind of asked the question why and how did he get the house so quickly," neighbor Lethel Hey said.

Detectives said they were alerted to the situation when the relatives of the original homeowner sold the home.