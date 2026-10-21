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Ex-Lauderhill cop arrested for impersonating dead man runs away from cameras after release

Brian Louis Sguros left the Broward County Jail after posting his $25,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon, wearing two surgical masks and saying nothing to cameras.
2h ago (02:20)
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Flooding could soon come to South Florida as rain activity increases

Flooding could soon come to South Florida as rain activity increases

Ex-Lauderhill cop arrested for impersonating dead man runs away from cameras after release

Ex-Lauderhill cop arrested for impersonating dead man runs away from cameras after release

Dog on the loose after attacking a child in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies said

Dog on the loose after attacking a child in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies said

Halloween is just around the corner and South Florida is celebrating spooky season

Halloween is just around the corner and South Florida is celebrating spooky season

New lawsuit filed by Virginia Key residents over the Miami Seaquarium's planned redevelopment

New lawsuit filed by Virginia Key residents over the Miami Seaquarium's planned redevelopment

Weather in South Florida tends to get more rain starting this weekend with flooding possible

Weather in South Florida tends to get more rain starting this weekend with flooding possible

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office purchased $132,000 worth of cowboy hats, but people have mixed feelings

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office purchased $132,000 worth of cowboy hats, but people have mixed feelings

Byron Donalds sits down with CBS Miami's Jim DeFede while on the campaign trial in South Florida

Byron Donalds sits down with CBS Miami's Jim DeFede while on the campaign trial in South Florida

Suspended Broward officer runs out of jail after arrest for alleged identity theft on dead man

Suspended Broward officer runs out of jail after arrest for alleged identity theft on dead man

Fort Lauderdale issues new changes to last call hours on Himmarshee Street

Fort Lauderdale issues new changes to last call hours on Himmarshee Street

Florida Bar employee accused of sending racist messages to Canes player terminated

Florida Bar employee accused of sending racist messages to Canes player terminated

Two men arrested in alleged cockfighting ring out of a Homestead property

Two men arrested in alleged cockfighting ring out of a Homestead property

Gubernatorial candidates continue their campaigning for the midterm elections in South Florida

Gubernatorial candidates continue their campaigning for the midterm elections in South Florida

Former University of Miami and Kansas City Chiefs player Allen Bailey died at 37

Former University of Miami and Kansas City Chiefs player Allen Bailey died at 37

Maryland man accused of making fake bomb threats while drunk at Fort Lauderdale airport

Maryland man accused of making fake bomb threats while drunk at Fort Lauderdale airport

New video shows moments of an attempted kidnapping at a Miramar gas station

New video shows moments of an attempted kidnapping at a Miramar gas station

Lauderhill officer appears in court after being accused of taking over home of man who died

Lauderhill officer appears in court after being accused of taking over home of man who died

South Florida stays beautiful, breezy on Wednesday before heavy rain, king tides bring flood risk

South Florida stays beautiful, breezy on Wednesday before heavy rain, king tides bring flood risk

2 men accused of taking part in illegal cockfighting ring, MDSO says

2 men accused of taking part in illegal cockfighting ring, MDSO says

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates stumping for support in South Florida

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates stumping for support in South Florida

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigates reports of gas leak at Dolphin Mall

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigates reports of gas leak at Dolphin Mall

Now is the time to budget so holiday spending can be planned, paid without breaking the bank

Now is the time to budget so holiday spending can be planned, paid without breaking the bank

Liberty City duplex fire displaces 4, Miami fire officials say

Liberty City duplex fire displaces 4, Miami fire officials say

South Florida king tides, heavy rain, wind could cause moderate to major coastal flooding

South Florida king tides, heavy rain, wind could cause moderate to major coastal flooding

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