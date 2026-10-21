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Ex-Lauderhill cop arrested for impersonating dead man runs away from cameras after release
Brian Louis Sguros left the Broward County Jail after posting his $25,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon, wearing two surgical masks and saying nothing to cameras.
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