Lauderhill's new police chief is aiming to crack down on violent crime while stretching a reduced budget following the passage of Constitutional Amendment 3 on Election Day.

Chief Angel Rivera, who took office Nov. 2, faces pressure to maximize police department resources after voters approved the amendment, which increases homestead tax exemptions and will alter municipal budgets in 2027 and 2028.

"I picked an interesting time to become chief of police," Rivera said.

Lauderhill city commissioners recently approved the city's smallest budget in years, with nearly half dedicated to police and fire protection. Ahead of the Amendment 3 vote, City Manager Kennie Hobbs Jr. eliminated one police command staff position to tighten spending.

"It is something to be concerned about," Rivera said. "I have begun conversations with our manager about ways that we can make changes without affecting public safety."

Rivera said his department could delay major expenditures, such as purchasing new patrol vehicles or upgrading facilities. However, he emphasized that freezing or cutting officer positions is off the table as he focuses on curbing violent crime.

To improve efficiency, Rivera plans to introduce drones as first responders in select situations.

"Instead of first sending an officer, we can send a drone to quickly get there in minutes, assess the situation, and see exactly what resources are needed," Rivera said.

He also plans to expand license plate-reading cameras along Lauderhill's borders. The department currently operates one camera near police headquarters. Rivera noted that the technology helps officers apprehend suspects and deters crime by keeping offenders away from monitored areas.

"(Criminals) are usually going to try to stay away from areas where their presence is going to be alerted to law enforcement very quickly," Rivera said.

The camera expansion plan has drawn mixed reactions from local residents and privacy advocates. Critics nationwide and across South Florida have raised questions about how law enforcement stores and protects surveillance data.

Lauderhill resident Joe Keane expressed privacy concerns regarding government surveillance.

"It's freaking everybody out," Keane said of the license plate readers. "(It's) intrusive and I don't like that much information going into the government's hands."

Keane also questioned whether the cameras would effectively deter criminal activity.

"I don't know if that's much of a deterrent," Keane said. "It might be. I feel like trial and error. We'll have to wait and see. I don't like an extra ticket. That's my thing. I want my money in my pocket. Other than that, I don't know how bad it can be."

Rivera said he aims to build trust with taxpayers and consult with community stakeholders before taking action, expressing confidence that his plan will efficiently enhance public safety.