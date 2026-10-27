Lauderhill officer resigns after arrest for allegedly taking over dead man's home, city says

A Lauderhill police officer resigned in lieu of termination after his arrest on five charges, including official misconduct, following an internal affairs investigation into allegations of stealing the identity of a deceased man and taking over his property, the city announced Tuesday.

Brian Sguros resigned effective immediately, the city said. He resigned before the city took final action on his firing.

According to the city, the Police Department received a complaint on May 27 about Sguros' conduct involving residential property in Lauderhill. Police Chief Constance Stanley ordered an internal affairs investigation that day. The department's Professional Standards Unit worked with the Broward County Property Appraiser's Office, Crimes Against Property Unit, on the criminal investigation.

In July, as the criminal investigation went forward, Sguros was placed on paid administrative leave under city policy for employees under criminal investigation.

He was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with official misconduct; criminal use of a deceased person's personal identification information; criminal use of personal identification information; an offense against users of computers; and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. After the arrest, his leave was changed to unpaid leave.

After the internal affairs investigation, the city began termination proceedings under state law and city procedures.

"The trust of our residents is the foundation of everything we do," Stanley said. "When residents call us, they are inviting us into their homes and their lives at their most vulnerable moments, and they must be able to trust that every officer who answers that call is there solely to serve them. Conduct that betrays that trust will not be tolerated in this Department. We acted swiftly and thoroughly, and we will continue to hold every member of this Department to the highest standards of integrity."

City Manager Kennie Hobbs Jr. said the public's trust in the police is essential.

"The public's trust in our Police Department is imperative to the City of Lauderhill," Hobbs said. "Our residents deserve a police department they can call on with complete confidence. The City acted decisively once these allegations came to light, and we will not hesitate to do so again whenever the integrity of our workforce is in question."

As required by state law, the department will report Sguros' separation and the circumstances to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, which oversees officer certification.

The department is cooperating with the agencies handling the criminal case. It is also urging residents to sign up for the Broward County Property Appraiser's free Owner Alert service, which notifies owners by email when a document is recorded against their property.

The criminal charges remain pending, and the city said it will not comment further on them.