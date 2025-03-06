Lauderhill community feels left behind as Broward Estates Elementary prepares to close

The impending closure of Broward Estates Elementary has left many in the Lauderhill community feeling abandoned, as declining student enrollment forces the district to make tough decisions.

With approximately 45,000 empty seats across Broward County schools, families are left disappointed and uncertain about the future.

Parents mourn loss of beloved school

"That's heartbreaking," said Robert Crum, a parent whose children attend schools in the district.

Crum, who helped paint the school's exterior in 2023 to brighten the student experience, expressed frustration that community efforts couldn't overcome financial struggles.

"It's the heart and soul of what makes children smile," he said.

Despite the vibrant colors and artwork, the school faced neglected repairs and insufficient funding. Only half of the buildings were in use, and a CBS News Miami investigation found that Broward Schools spent less on repairs at schools with higher numbers of low-income students. Broward Estates Elementary never received the nearly $7 million that had been allocated for repairs.

District defends closure, promises support

Superintendent Howard Hepburn said the school's aging infrastructure made closure the most viable option.

"A lot of pre-1960s buildings on that campus are not comparable to the needs of a good learning environment," Hepburn said.

Rebuilding and modernizing the school would cost more than $20 million, which the district says is unjustified given the current enrollment of just 226 students. Students will be given the option to transition to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Montessori Academy or another school of their choice.

Rather than shutting the campus down entirely, the district plans to repurpose it into an early learning center, a move Hepburn says will benefit the community.

"We found that within a five-mile radius, only 35% of students are kindergarten ready," he said.

The district is also exploring additional uses for the campus, including community and family services. While Broward Estates Elementary is the only school being repurposed, three others in the district will undergo changes in programming and structure.