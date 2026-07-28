Residents of a South Florida neighborhood woke up to multiple vehicles burglarized, police searching for thieves

Residents in a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to damaged vehicles and stolen belongings Wednesday morning after multiple cars were burglarized.

The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating the incidents, which were reported in the 4000 block of Northwest 23rd Street and the 2000 block of Northwest 44th Avenue.

Mary Gooding, a resident, said her Ring camera captured four individuals breaking into vehicles around 5:19 a.m., just four minutes after her alarm had been triggered. Gooding's Lexus was among the vehicles targeted; she reported finding shattered glass across her backseat and had to secure the broken window herself.

According to Gooding, police indicated that 12 homes were impacted and approximately 20 vehicles were broken into. She said the burglars stole her work bag and wallet, which contained her credit and debit cards, leaving her without the means to pay for daily expenses or commute.

"I couldn't go to work today. I can't go anywhere today. I cannot even renew my driver's license because I don't have a credit card. I have no means of paying for anything. So what am I supposed to do?" Gooding said.

Another resident reported that their vehicle was stolen during the overnight spree.

Some neighbors are now calling on Lauderhill police to implement measures to prevent similar crimes in the area.

Lauderhill police said a detective has been assigned to the case. Investigators are collecting evidence from the scenes and reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspects. Police said there is currently no suspect information available for release.

The investigation remains ongoing.