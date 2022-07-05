Watch CBS News
Local News

Lauderdale Lakes shooting injures two people

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Lauderdale Lakes double shooting under investigation
Lauderdale Lakes double shooting under investigation 02:01

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward sheriff's investigators questioned some residents at the nearby Somerset Condominiums complex. The crime scene extended into the parking lot of a gas station next to the condos.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue took the injured to an area hospital, their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit were contacted and are investigating what led to the shooting. One person is being questioned about the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 11:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.