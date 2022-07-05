Lauderdale Lakes shooting injures two people

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward sheriff's investigators questioned some residents at the nearby Somerset Condominiums complex. The crime scene extended into the parking lot of a gas station next to the condos.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue took the injured to an area hospital, their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit were contacted and are investigating what led to the shooting. One person is being questioned about the shooting.