Two women charged in 2007 Broward robbery killing cold case after tip from prison, deputies say

Nearly two decades after 34-year-old Leon Heron was fatally shot during a robbery in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities have charged two women in connection with his murder.

The cold case dates back to May 2007 in Lauderdale Lakes, where Heron was confronted after getting out of his car. According to Broward Sheriff's Office Cold Case Det. David Towsley, two 17-year-old women were driving around Broward County in a stolen SUV looking for someone to rob.

"He got out of his car, and they confronted him and demanded that he give up his stuff," Towsley said.

Investigators said Heron fought back against the robbers. "At some point he started getting the best of them physically; that's when one of them decided to shoot him," Towsley explained.

A tip originating from prison eventually led detectives to inmate Brittany Hanfield. Hanfield initially told investigators she was merely a witness, but later disclosed detailed information about the incident.

"What she told me ultimately was that two 17-year-old young ladies were driving around Broward County in a stolen SUV looking for someone to rob," Towsley said. "Unfortunately, one of these ladies brought a handgun."

Hanfield was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, and last week, a second suspect, Sheila Arstil, was also charged with murder. Both suspects are being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

The break in the case has brought long-awaited relief to Heron's relatives. Towsley shared that Heron's family is "extremely happy to know finally what happened to him and that he can rest in peace."