Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change

MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.

Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital.

CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident.

Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack.

Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing in the past five years. She has advocated for change with county leaders.

She was distressed when she heard about Thursday's crash.

"When I saw the video I thought it could be someone from my family. I was scared." The accident happened just blocks from where Rosenthal lives. She says it's the third accident on Ives Dairy in the past two weeks.

"They told me we need patience. It will take a year," Rosenthal says she's heard from the county when she asks about a timeline. She's had cars crash into the wall behind her property on Ives Dairy more times than she can count.

On Thursday, a work crew could be seen patching the wall outside her home that was damaged in an accident.

On the other side of Ives Dairy at NE 10th Avenue, a tall streetlight brought down in an accident remains stretched out on the pavement.

Close by is a sign that was brought down with it marking the spot where someone was killed.

"It's getting worse. Why can't people obey the law?" Rosenthal asked.

The speed limit in most spots is 40 mph, but a lot of drivers exceed that speed by 10, 20 even 30 miles over the speed limit.

CBS 4 asked county leaders for a timeline of when changes will happen to make Ives Dairy safer.

We received this list from the department of transportation public works:

DTPW initiated a traffic study in September. During the study, our team evaluated 14 intersections along Ives Dairy Rd. from I-95 to NW 2nd Ave.

Traffic counts were completed, and data analysis is in progress (14 intersections to analyze). Completion and improvement recommendations are expected in early 2023.

At the same time, the design process for the intersection of San Simeon and Ives Dairy Rd. is ongoing and plans are substantially complete. The Department is currently finalizing utility coordination and initiating required permits.