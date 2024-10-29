Larry Blustein talks about Nat Moore Trophy nominations

CBS Miami's Mike Cugno catches up with high school football expert Larry Blustein looking ahead to December's Nat Moore Trophy ceremony.

There's still time to nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.

Nominations end Nov. 16, and then you can vote Nov. 19-30. The winner will be announced on Dec. 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.

"I think for the last couple of years, you had couple of defined people," Blustein said. "You could have six and seven people coming in in the Final Four. I don't think it was like that last year, you know, you had all these big-time players.

"Obviously, Chaminade. Saint Thomas has done a tremendous job this year. You had, you could go either county (Broward or Miami-Dade) and pick out two, three players that you could think"

He added: "We still have a lot of kids getting recruited, yeah, but at the same time, there's not that one defined guy as a generational player."