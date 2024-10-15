Watch CBS News
Man dead, another hurt in shooting in Miramar

By Alyssa Dzikowski, Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

Police investigating double shooting in Miramar
Police investigating double shooting in Miramar 01:34

MIRMAR - One man is dead and another man was hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday, Miramar police said.

State Road 7 is currently closed during the investigation. 

At 3:29 a.m., Miramar police were alerted to shots fired at 6190 Miramar Parkway.

At the scene they saw shell casings but no victims.

Police then received a 911 call that a man was at Memorial Hospital Miramar in a non-life-threatening condition. It wasn't reported how the man came to the hospital.

A short time later, police responded to 2200 State Road 7 near a Sunoco station and Dunkin' where a man was found dead in the back seat of a black car. A tarp was placed over the vehicle.

CBS News Miami's reporter Morgan Rynor saw two men handcuffed, stripped of their jewelry and taken away by police where the body was found.

A Miramar police spokeswoman said they believe this is an isolated instance.

Witnesses are being interviewed.

The Broward Sheriff's Office assisted.

