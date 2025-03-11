Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate bomb threat at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Miami-Dade Schools Police Department swarmed Ronald Reagan Doral Senior High School in Doral on Tuesday as the agency conducted a bomb threat investigation on campus. 

The school located at 8600 NW 107 Avenue was placed on a temporary lockdown.

Doral Police said they sent officers to the school to assist, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were also on scene.

Police said they determined the threat was not credible and the school underwent a normal dismissal. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.