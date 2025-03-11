Police investigate bomb threat at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High

Miami-Dade Schools Police Department swarmed Ronald Reagan Doral Senior High School in Doral on Tuesday as the agency conducted a bomb threat investigation on campus.

The school located at 8600 NW 107 Avenue was placed on a temporary lockdown.

Doral Police said they sent officers to the school to assist, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were also on scene.

Police said they determined the threat was not credible and the school underwent a normal dismissal.