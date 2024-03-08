Laptop dispute in OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney murder case back in court

MIAMI - A murder case involving OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her parents was back in court on Friday.

Clenney is accused of killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in their Edgewater apartment two years ago.

Her parents Kim and Deborah Clenney were arrested in January, accused of having Obumsel's laptop. The couple is charged with one count each of unauthorized access of a computer, computer system, or electronic device. Their daughter is also facing that charge.

Deborah and Kim Clenney, the parents of defendant OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, walk out of the courtroom after the hearing in which Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied for her to get out of jail to await trial, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, in Miami, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She is accused of murdering her boyfriend Christian Obumseli last April, in Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, Pool) Pedro Portal / AP

In court on Friday, the family's defense attorneys argued in front of a judge that the items in Courtney Clenney's iCloud and her mother's iCloud should not be handed over to the prosecutors as there are private communications between attorneys on the devices.

The prosecutors said from what they have seen, there could be important evidence on the cloud like Kim Clenney asking his daughter if she knew the password for the laptop.

At the end of the hearing, the judge did not make a decision on the motion or several others that are still pending.

Clenney's attorney maintains said after police collected evidence from Clenney's apartment after the fatal stabbing, they left behind the laptop she shared with Obumseli. He said Courtney shared the laptop with Obumseli she was authorized to use it.

She was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli's computer to her parents sometime between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discussed trying to gain access to the computer.

Prosecutors say they successfully logged into Obumseli's computer after his death even though they did not have permission to do so. Clenney's defense attorney counters that since Clenney was authorized to use it she could extend that authority to her parents.

Clenney, who has been charged with second degree murder, has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense. Her attorney has said previously said the couple had a rocky relationship and that Obumseli was regularly abusive.

