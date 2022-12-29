Lamborgini involved in shots fired on Palmetto Expressway incident impounded

MIAMI - Following last week's incident in which a man was caught on video firing shots from a Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway, the Florida Highway Patrol has found and secured the car.

The FHP said they have impounded the green sports car for "evidentiary purposes."

Nelson Perez-Valdivia Miami-Dade Corrections

Nelson Perez-Valdivia, the man accused of firing the shots, turned himself in on Monday. The 23-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car while on the Palmetto Expressway near Bird Road.

The FHP said the driver was going around 105 mph at the time of the shooting early Friday morning. The video was posted to social media and quickly picked up traction.

The FHP said they were able to track Perez-Valdivia down and matched his tattoos to those seen in the video.

Perez-Valdivia allegedly committed this crime while out on bond on a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm charge.