Marlins beat Brewers 5-1

All-Star Kyle Stowers hit his 23rd homer and Otto Lopez capped off a three-hit day with a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Lopez's double against Rick Mears cleared the bases, although he only got credit for two RBIs because the third run scored on a fielding error by center fielder Blake Perkins. Aaron Ashby (1-1), who allowed the leadoff batter to reach on an infield single, took the loss.

Jackson Chourio hit his 17th homer for the Brewers, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games. He's batting .367 (26 for 71) with four homers and 16 RBIs over that stretch.

Miami's Cal Quantrill struck out four while allowing three hits without a walk over five innings. Josh Simpson (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta also went five innings and allowed one run. Stowers sent Peralta's 2-2 changeup over the wall in center in the third.

With one on and one out in the seventh and the game tied at 1, Brewers manager Pat Murphy replaced the left-hander Ashby with right-hander Mears, who walked the next two batters and then gave up Lopez's double.

Christian Yelich's ninth-inning walk extended his on-base streak to 30 games, tying a career high for the Brewers veteran.

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (7-3, 3.49 ERA) faces Marlins right-hander Janson Junk (4-2, 3.09) on Saturday. Junk, who made five appearances for the Brewers last season, will be facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career.