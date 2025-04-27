2 suspects arrested for stealing Kristi Noem's bag were in country illegally, authorities say

Two people were arrested this weekend in connection with the Easter Sunday theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The first suspect was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, according to the U.S. Secret Service. Noem said Sunday that the man was in the country illegally. She called the suspect a "career criminal," but did not specify any more details about the individual's immigration status.

Mario Bustamante Leiva, 49, has been arrested and charged with two counts of robbery. He also faces additional charges for an offense being investigated by the United States Secret Service, authorities said.

Matt McCool, the Secret Service special agent in charge at the Washington field office, said the "investigation revealed alleged criminal activity, including potential device and credit card fraud" by the suspect, but the incident "had no protective nexus" to Noem's position as Secretary of Homeland Security.

"The defendant was taken into custody without incident in the District of Columbia," McCool said.

The Secret Service also confirmed a second suspect was arrested in Miami on Sunday by its agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. The person has not been identified but authorities say both suspects were in the U.S. illegally and the second suspect is being held on an immigration detainer.

Noem's purse was stolen on Sunday, April 21, from a Washington, D.C. restaurant. According to three law enforcement sources, her bag contained a number of sensitive personal items, including Noem's driver's license, passport, DHS access badge, checks and roughly $3,000 in cash. Noem's cell phone was not in the purse, but credit cards, makeup and medication were among the items stolen.

Investigators say security footage showed the suspect was wearing a mask and Noem's purse was placed against her foot underneath her seat.