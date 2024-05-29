Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Kiwanis Club gives 2 Miami high school scholars a jumpstart to college

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Kiwanis Club gives Miami high school scholar a full ride to college
Kiwanis Club gives Miami high school scholar a full ride to college 01:10

MIAMI – It was a life-changing day for Lakayla Cherry, a Booker T. Washington High School senior in MIami.

She found out she'll have enough to start nursing school.

As a young girl, Cherry was diagnosed with a rare condition that caused her to lose her sight.

But after Tuesday's senior awards ceremony hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Biscayne Bay, Lakayla's future is more clear.

Sonaly Basurto also won a scholarship Tuesday night and plans on majoring in criminal justice.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 8:38 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.