Kiwanis Club gives 2 Miami high school scholars a jumpstart to college

MIAMI – It was a life-changing day for Lakayla Cherry, a Booker T. Washington High School senior in MIami.

She found out she'll have enough to start nursing school.

As a young girl, Cherry was diagnosed with a rare condition that caused her to lose her sight.

But after Tuesday's senior awards ceremony hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Biscayne Bay, Lakayla's future is more clear.

Sonaly Basurto also won a scholarship Tuesday night and plans on majoring in criminal justice.