Inspiring South Florida teen using bright mind, big heart to spread kindness among others

An inspiring eighth grader is using his bright mind and big heart to spread kindness.

Eighth grader Abhay Agarwal at North Broward Preparatory School created Kind Kingdom.

"Kind Kingdom is an interactive platform for young kids to learn important values like respect, kindness, cooperation, cleanliness in an interactive way by animation, videos, and games," said Agarwal.

Agarwal says the idea came to him after noticing kindness is a value that deserves more attention, so he created a fun way for younger kids to learn it.

"In our community, and actually even globally, the value of kindness has decreased over time. So in order to bring a resurgence to kindness I created this to teach young kids kindness in a creative way," said Agarwal.

Kind Kingdom features interactive games that focus on different values. One example, Clean Up the Kingdom, encourages kids to sort their trash and keep their communities clean.

"Abhay came to me after the summer and shared Kind Kingdom with me, and he said 'Hey, I want to run this by you,' and when he came to my office it was a fully-fledged website encouraging kids to practice different values that are positive in society," said Ariel Jespersen, Director of Educational Technology at North Broward Preparatory School.

He even tested the games with his classmates receiving overwhelming approval.

"It's amazing how he put it together. All the games are really cool," said eighth grader, Hunter Catz.

The idea keeps growing, there's now even Kind Kingdom apparel for those who want to lead with kindness and wear that message proudly.

"Even if you do a small action, it can make a huge difference. For example, if there's a person sitting alone at lunch, you could even just say hi to them, or sit with them, it makes their day," Agarwal said.