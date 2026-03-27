As Ultra Music Festival kicks off, Miami residents living nearby are expressing concerns about traffic, noise

As tens of thousands of electronic music fans descend on downtown Miami for the Ultra Music Festival this weekend, some residents living near Bayfront Park say the celebration comes at a cost they bear year after year.

Visitors from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the three-day festival. While organizers and city leaders tout the economic and cultural impact of the event, nearby residents say road closures, limited park access, and high noise levels disrupt daily life in an area that has grown increasingly residential.

"It's kind of stressful, and it's definitely an imposition," said Laura Okamura, who lives along Biscayne Boulevard near the festival grounds. "The people who suffer the most are the people who live at 50 Biscayne."

Newer residential towers now surround Bayfront Park, a shift neighbors say city leaders and festival organizers must account for as Ultra negotiates its next contract with Miami.

A Miami commissioner visited residents to hear their concerns

District 2 Commissioner Damian Pardo visited Okamura's building Friday night to hear concerns from residents firsthand. He said a public meeting scheduled for April 2 will allow surrounding neighbors to voice their grievances as the city considers the festival's future.

"It seems doable," Pardo said. "People really like this event. People in this building, people on the street, enjoy the event, but they also want to be heard. And they want to be sure their basic needs are met."

Noise remains one of the biggest issues for nearby residents. Colby Leider, a sound engineer, said early-evening readings near the festival hovered between 80 and 85 decibels. Historically, neighbors say volumes increase as the night goes on.

"Eighty-five is a very important number in human hearing," Leider said. "It's the level above which exposure begins to potentially cause hearing loss."

Residents say they want stricter noise controls and traffic mitigation plans written into Ultra's new agreement with the city. They stress they are not pushing to cancel the festival, but want accommodations that reflect how downtown Miami has changed since Ultra began in the city.

"It's about understanding how a neighborhood has grown and how an event that has existed for 26 years can harmonize over time," Pardo said.

Okamura echoed that sentiment, saying neighbors are asking festival organizers to act responsibly. "We are not asking Ultra not to have the concert," she said. "We are asking them to be a good neighbor. This is our home. This is where we live."

Representatives from Ultra Music Festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust are expected to attend the April 2 meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss potential changes to the festival's contract with the city. The meeting will take place at Live Arts Lab Theater, building 1, room 1101. Ultra Music Festival runs through the weekend at Bayfront Park, with road closures and traffic expected throughout downtown Miami.