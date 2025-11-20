Kia recalling quarter-million cars with fuel tanks that could melt, feds say

Kia is recalling roughly a quarter-million K5 sedans with a defect that could lead their fuel tanks to melt, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

The cars, from the 2021-2024 model years, could have a damaged valve that lets air into their fuel tanks, causing the tanks to expand "and contact hot exhaust components, melting" the tanks, the agency says.

"A melted fuel tank can leak, increasing the risk of a fire," the agency points out.

Kia dealers will replace the valves, the NHTSA says, adding that, "The fuel tank will be inspected for damage and replaced as necessary. All repairs will be performed free of charge."

Drivers may notice a popping sound from fuel tank area, their dashboard check engine lights lighting up, and/or the vehicles running rough if the fuel tank needs attention, the agency notes.