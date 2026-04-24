South Florida police department promotes its first female police major during a special ceremony

Kristina Andreu became the first female police major in the Key Biscayne Police Department's history during a promotion ceremony Friday inside Village Council chambers. The 42-year-old was honored in the ceremony alongside Daniel Valdes, who was also promoted to Deputy Chief.

Andreu is the daughter of former West Miami Police Chief Nelson Andreu and the sister of Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Lt. Nelson Andreu Jr., both of whom attended the ceremony with other family members.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa commended the new major, stating, "She has shown remarkable professionalism, courage, and steadfast devotion in the mission of public safety. Her leadership has inspired those under her command".

Sousa recognized Andreu's extensive service, which includes work as a patrol officer, in rapid response, as part of a federal task force helping the IRS, and for her efforts in social media. Andreu joined the department in January 2007, having started her law enforcement career with the Miami Police Department in 2005. She became a lieutenant in 2022.

Andreu expressed her enthusiasm to CBS News Miami.

"I am very excited to be able to take this role," Andreu said. "I have been here 20 years serving this community, and I am very happy to take on the role and lead our officers. My goals are I would like to continue elevating this agency through social media".

Abreu's law enforcement family expressed their pride in her accomplishment

When asked about being part of a law enforcement family, Andreu acknowledged the legacy.

"It is very important to me. I am very proud. These are big shoes to fill with both my Dad and my brother, and I am striving to achieve that," she said. She added that she is currently content with her new rank. "I don't think I want to ever be a police chief. I am happy at this level and want to succeed at that before doing anything else".

Her father, Nelson Andreu, who previously worked in the homicide department of the Miami Police Department for 20 years, shared his pride.

"I am very proud. It shows my wife Maria and I did a good job," the elder Andreu said. "Kristina has always been one to ask a lot of questions in law enforcement, and I hope the advice I gave her answered those questions. I am sure she will become a police chief one day".

He shared the advice he gave his daughter: "Do the right thing and treat people fairly and be honest, and that's all you can do to have people follow you wherever you need to go".

Lt. Nelson Andreu Jr. also praised his sister.

"I am extremely proud of her. That is my baby sister. She is succeeding, and I am very proud of her, as are all of our family members," Andreu Jr. said. "We are a law enforcement family, and we have been blessed to follow our father, and I hope we made him proud".