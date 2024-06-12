Key Biscayne passes ordinance banning motorized scooters and e-bikes, making temporary ban into law

MIAMI — Key Biscayne has officially made their temporary ban on motorized scooters and electric bicycles into law on Tuesday night, the village council announced.

The decision was finalized during the second reading of the ordinance during the council meeting to address residents' safety concerns and the appropriate use of scooters and e-bikes throughout the community.

The ordinance makes the temporary ban that was placed on February 16 permanent. The council has grappled for years with what they perceive as the growing safety hazard of e-bikes and scooters, especially in recent months after longtime resident Megan Andrews died after she collided with a 12-year-old boy on an e-bike.

According to village officials, the new law's intent is "to maintain a safe and secure environment on our roadways as the Village collaborates with county and state officials to establish regulations and enforcement options that based on the device type, location of use, and the age of the user."

"As we address safety concerns and explore avenues to adapt village-specific regulations within county and state laws, it is crucial that everyone in our community does their part to maintain safety on our streets," said Village Manager Steve Williamson. "We recognize the importance of balancing our residents' well-being with the desire for accessible transportation options."

The village is now working with Miami-Dade County on finalizing an agreement that will put new safety measures in place on Crandon Boulevard, which is operated by the county after the Miami-Dade Board of Commissioners voted 12-0 to give Key Biscayne more enforcement authority over the roadways for two years.

Also, the State of Florida will also play a role in devising the "necessary laws" to ensure motorized scooter and e-bike safety, the village noted. As of now, state law regulates e-bikes similarly to regular bikes. While working with Key Biscayne representatives, the village stated it's looking to change state law to allow it to regulate use by age and to place "reasonable restrictions" on device operations.

"Public safety is our top priority," said Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa. "With the new ordinance in place, our officers are prepared to enforce the rules through police presence and proper fines, ensuring compliance and addressing violations. We urge residents to follow the new rules and support our shared efforts to create a safer community."

In the wake of the village's efforts to make the ban officially law, other South Florida communities have followed Key Biscayne in discussing public safety concerns around e-bikes and electric scooters. For instance, the Village of Bal Harbour wanted to model a ban similar to Key Biscayne's during a March 6 special council meeting.