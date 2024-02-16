Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Roscoe to propose ban on e-bikes, e-scooters

MIAMI - The Village of Key Biscayne will hold an emergency council meeting Friday morning after a cyclist was killed in a tragic accident.

The Village Council is trying to address micro-mobility devices, like e-bikes and scooters, which some have said are a safety hazard.

This renewed call is because of the death of long-time Key Biscayne resident Megan Andrews. The 66-year-old woman collided with a 12-year-old on an E-bike. While the child survived, she did not.

The Key Biscayne Independent reported that the accident happened on Wednesday evening and the child was wearing a helmet but Andrews was not.

The publication noted that elected officials in the Village of Key Biscayne have struggled for years to find a solution to the growing safety hazard of e-bikes. Mayor Joe Roscoe called the emergency meeting so he could propose an immediate ban on e-bikes and scooters on all streets and sidewalks under the village's jurisdiction.

"I will be proposing an emergency ban on e-bikes and scooters effective immediately for the safety and well-being of our residents. I implore parents of children with e-bikes and scooters to work with us and comply with this order. This is a time for all residents to come together as a community as we grieve this terrible loss and stand to protect each other and care for one another," he said.

The village's attorney told the Key Biscayne Independent that the village can ban scooters and e-bikes from all roads except Crandon Boulevard which is owned by Miami-Dade County.