Home of South Florida couple killed in Kenya helicopter crash broken into, robbed, police say

A South Florida duo has been arrested after being accused of breaking into the home of a couple that was killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya last week, according to police.

Those who were accused allegedly waited less than 24 hours after their deaths were announced to make their move, police said.

According to Coral Gables police, 40-year-old Geybert Alexander Garcia and 24-year-old Melany Perdomo ransacked the home in the 500 block of Valencia Avenue.

Police said the incident took place sometime between Thursday and Saturday.

Investigators said Garcia and Perdomo took valuable works of art, jewelry, electronics, and personal and business documents. Police said they also took the couple's Land Rover and Porsche SUV.

Geybert Alexander Garcia and Melany Perdomo were accused of breaking into the home of a South Florida couple killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.

The items belonged to 55-year-old Henry Parra and 42-year-old Adam Hlavaty, police said.

They were among seven people, including five Americans, who were killed when a helicopter they were in while on a safari in Kenya crashed last Wednesday.

Henry Parra and Adam Hlavaty were killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.

Police said a ping from the couple's stolen MacBook led investigators to Garcia and Perdomo.

Both face multiple charges, including burglary and grand theft auto, and faced a judge on Wednesday.

The helicopter crashed at 9:13 a.m. on Aug. 18, while flying from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Journalist José Alberto Suárez – president and general manager of Telemundo 31, Telemundo 49 and Telemundo Fort Myers–Naples, and who worked at CBS Miami in the 1990s – was among those killed in the crash.

Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte was also killed in the crash, a statement from his family confirmed, saying they're "devastated and heartbroken."