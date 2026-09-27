Kenneth Walker III has 2 TDs as Chiefs beat Dolphins 24-10 after De'Von Achane exits with injury

Kenneth Walker III had a touchdown catch and rushed for a score, Patrick Mahomes threw for 246 yards and two TDs, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 24-10 on Sunday.

The Chiefs (3-0) entered averaging more than 450 yards and 32 points but struggled to pull away from the winless Dolphins, who were missing arguably their best player for much of the game after Pro Bowler De'Von Achane left with a knee injury on the opening drive.

Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes with an interception. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Walker, and his 11-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce put the game out of reach.

Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone with 2:55 left to put the Chiefs up by two scores after Kansas City stopped the Dolphins on fourth down at Miami's 48. The Chiefs intercepted Malik Willis on the ensuing drive, and Mahomes moved Kansas City into scoring position before Harrison Butker missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

Rashee Rice led the Chiefs in receiving with seven catches for 88 yards, including receptions of 15 and 34 yards on Kansas City's last scoring drive.

Kelce opened the game with a 48-yard catch-and-run but didn't have another catch — or target — until the fourth-quarter score. Walker was held under 100 yards rushing for the first time this season with 18 carries for 70 yards.

The Dolphins (0-3) pulled within 14-10 on a nine-play scoring drive in the third quarter, highlighted by tight end Greg Dulcich's 42-yard catch and capped by Riley Patterson's 37-yard field goal.

Willis was 20 of 36 for 210 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

Ollie Gordon had nine carries for 55 yards and a 3-yard TD. The Dolphins turned to the third-stringer after Achane suffered the knee injury on an 11-yard run on Miami's first drive. Backup Jaylen Wright (stinger) was inactive.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on its first two drives, and it looked like Miami's defense was in for another long afternoon, one week after allowing San Francisco to score touchdowns on its first five possessions.

The Dolphins' young defense settled in, though. Miami forced a turnover on downs on Kansas City's third drive, and rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez came up with a diving interception of Mahomes before halftime.

Dolphins: Gordon left late in the third quarter because of cramping but returned.

Chiefs: At Las Vegas next Sunday.

Dolphins: At Minnesota next Sunday.