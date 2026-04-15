Kendall residents voice concerns over a proposed zoning change for a Jewish community center

Residents in Kendall are raising alarms over a proposed zoning change for the Alper Jewish Community Center (JCC) property, worried it could lead to increased density and traffic congestion in their neighborhood.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation, which owns the land, has filed an application to rezone the entire property. It is currently zoned for single-family residential, but the proposed change is to "limited apartment house," which would allow for up to six stories and over 480 units.

Michael Dyer, a resident who lives a few blocks from the JCC, says the new designation carries the potential for high-rise development.

"If you have the property and you can build a four or a six story, you're not going to build a four story. You're going to go for maximum density," Dyer said.

He added that the unit count could potentially go up another 25% with workforce housing.

Dyer said that while JCC representatives indicated the goal was to sell only a portion of the property, such as the baseball field, to fund the center, the application covers the entire property. He called the proposal "speculative rezoning," arguing that it involves rezoning land to increase its sale value, "with no plan for what's going to happen with that property".

The community's fear is two-fold, centered on increased congestion and the ultimate sale of the land. Dyer noted that traffic already gets "blacked up for several blocks, especially on southwest 112th street".

In a statement, the JCC and the Jewish Federation said the application was filed to provide for the "greatest flexibility" as they look at the needs of the JCC and the overall community.

They confirmed they "have no plans to close the JCC" and are looking at ways to maximize the property's use now and in the future. The organizations also noted they have received "recommendations of approval from all County review agencies" and are working with neighbors to make the process collaborative.

The next Zoning Hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kendall Village Center-Civic Pavilion, located at 8625 SW 124th Ave.