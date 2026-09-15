Miami Gardens police K9 Gael leaves Hollywood animal hospital after going missing for a week

A Miami Gardens Police Department K-9 that went missing while on duty has been found safe and returned home following an almost weeklong disappearance.

K-9 Gael was reunited with officers Monday after spending two days at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where veterinarians evaluated and cleared him.

Police said Gael ran from his handler last week while responding to a business alarm call. Officers launched an extensive search but were unable to locate him immediately.

During the search, investigators reviewed surveillance video that appeared to show Gael being struck by a vehicle. Despite the impact, the dog continued running. Police have not identified the driver involved.

A Miami Gardens resident eventually spotted Gael and alerted authorities, leading to his recovery.

"He is a great big part of our family," Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. "Those couple of days he was missing, we really, truly missed him."

Police said they are still investigating what caused the K-9 to run from the scene.

"I don't have any idea what prompted him to run off," Noel-Pratt said. "We are still going to look into that matter."

Despite spending a week on his own, Gael returned in good condition, healthy, and even gained weight during his time away, according to police.

"He is very happy, very vibrant, and we will give him a little bit of rest and then he will be back on duty again," Noel-Pratt said.

Authorities noted they still do not know where Gael spent most of the week before he was found.