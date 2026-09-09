Miami Gardens police searching for missing K9; no sightings reported so far, union president says

Miami Gardens police are continuing to search for a missing K-9 who disappeared Monday night after jumping out of an officer's vehicle.

Police said the K-9 officer was responding to a business alarm near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 195th Street at around 9:30 p.m. When the officer opened the rear door of her vehicle, the dog, Gael, jumped out, did not respond to commands, and ran away, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Investigators said they later obtained surveillance video showing Gael being struck by a car after he ran off.

Gael is described as a two and a half year old dog with beige fur and brown eyes that weighs between 55 and 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black collar that reads "Mama says I am special."

Police have been searching the area but have not reported any sightings.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said Gael specializes in recovering illegal firearms.

"We are asking that anyone in the public who may know anything or who has seen anything to help turn this dog in. He is an extension of officers and is very important to this community," Stahl said.

Stahl also said it is unusual for a police dog to be missing for this long.

"It is very unusual that dogs get away like this. It has happened in other departments in the past, but it is unusual that this dog has been gone for this long," Stahl said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-2100.