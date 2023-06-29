Jury deliberations push into 4th day in trial of ex-Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson

FORT LAUDERDALE - Jurors are deliberating for a fourth day in the trial of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer Scot Peterson who stayed outside during the 2018 massacre.

State prosecutors accuse Scot Peterson, 60, of ignoring his training and doing nothing as 17 people, including 14 students, were gunned down during the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

Peterson has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts, including seven felony counts of child neglect and three misdemeanor counts of culpable negligence. He also faces a misdemeanor count of perjury for allegedly lying to investigators about the number of gunshots he heard after arriving at the scene and about whether he saw people fleeing the 1200 building.

The charges against Peterson reflect the deaths and injuries of eight students - seven of them minors - and two school employees on the third floor of the 1200 building: Teacher Scott Beigel and students Cara Loughran, Meadow Pollack, Joaquin Oliver, Jaime Guttenberg, and Peter Wang all were killed, while teacher Stacey Lippel and students Kyle Laman, Marian Kabachenko and Anthony Borges were wounded and survived.

Peterson was not charged in connection with the victims on the first floor because he had not yet arrived on the scene. No one was killed on the second floor.

Peterson is accused of failing to confront the gunman and, instead, taking cover for more than 45 minutes outside the school's three-story 1200 building before the gunman was apprehended.

Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh has emphasized Peterson was at the scene for the last 4 minutes and 15 seconds of the shooting, which lasted about 6 1/2 minutes. Peterson arrived at the scene without a bulletproof vest or rifle and called for measures to lock down the school, the attorney told jurors.

Peterson "left behind an unrestricted killer to spend the next 4 minutes and 15 seconds wandering the halls at his leisure," Assistant State Attorney Kristen Gomes said in closing arguments Monday. "Because when Scot Peterson ran, he left children trapped inside of the building with a predator unchecked."

Eiglarsh told jurors that Peterson never knew where the shooter was and pointed to other witnesses who testified they could not narrow down where the deadly shots originated. The trial included testimony from former students, staff, and members of law enforcement who supported the ex-deputy's claim it was difficult to hear where the gunfire was coming from.

"Two dozen witnesses came in here one by one and told you they couldn't tell from the sounds precisely what area we're talking about," Eiglarsh said in his closing argument Monday. And even if Peterson had known where the shooter was, speculation he could have made a difference is false, Eiglarsh argued.

Jurors also heard from witnesses who testified they knew the shots were emanating from the 1200 building, as well as law enforcement officers who testified their training dictated they move toward the sound of gunfire to confront a possible shooter.

If the jury finds Peterson not guilty of the six most serious charges - second-degree felony child neglect, with up to 15 years in prison per count - they will have to consider whether he is guilty of lesser crimes.

They could instead find him guilty of third-degree felony child neglect - with up to five years in prison per count - or culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. Peterson also faces a distinct charge of third-degree felony child neglect, for which jurors too could find him guilty of culpable negligence, and the perjury count.

The case is unusual because prosecutors brought the child neglect charges under a Florida statute that governs caregivers, arguing Peterson as a school resource officer had a duty to protect the students. The jury will have to decide if he qualifies as a caregiver, the court previously ruled over defense arguments he does not.

That jury, meanwhile, is made up of just six panelists. Florida law requires a dozen jurors only for capital cases, such as that of the Parkland shooter, who is serving life in prison without parole after a jury declined last year to unanimously recommend the death penalty.