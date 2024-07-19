The Buck Moon is almost here. Here's when and where to see July's full moon.

NASA celebrates Webb telescope anniversary NASA celebrates James Webb telescope anniversary with new images 05:25

The next full moon is arriving just in time for the weekend. According to NASA, the Buck Moon will make an appearance for three days, from Friday evening to Monday morning, reaching its peak at 6:17 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

The moon is also known as the Thunder Moon, given its overlap with thunderstorm season.

NASA advised viewers to stay safe from the lightning that comes with the storms, but also to indulge in a little fun as the Buck Moon arrives: "As usual, the wearing of suitably celebratory celestial attire is encouraged in honor of the full Moon."

Why is it called the Buck Moon?

The name stems from a tradition established by the Maine Farmers' Almanac in the 1930s, according to NASA, when the publication started listing the names of full moons. The Algonquin tribes of the Northeast reportedly called this month's moon the Buck Moon – a nod to the deer that emerge this time of year.

"Early summer is normally when the new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur," NASA said.

Other monikers for July's full moon include Thunder Moon, Asalha Puja, Guru Full Moon, Hay Moon. and Mead Moon.

When will the next full moon take place?

August's full moon — known as the Sturgeon Moon, according to the almanac.com — will peak on Monday, Aug. 19. This will be the first supermoon of the year, which means it will appear brighter and larger than other full moons.

Another event for stargazers to look forward to is a meteor shower on Saturday, July 31. Those on the East Coast will have to rise early if they want to catch the spectacle of light. According to NASA, the best time to see the shower from Washington, D.C., will be around 2 a.m.